USD/JPY Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 149.37; (P) 149.61; (R1) 150.05; More…

USD/JPY is still extending sideway trading and intraday bias stay neutral for the moment. On the downside, below 148.24 minor support will turn bias to the downside for another down leg through 147.28. On the upside, firm break of 150.15 will resume larger up trend to test 151.93 high.

In the bigger picture, while rise from 127.20 is strong, it could still be seen as the second leg of the corrective pattern from 151.93 (2022 high). Rejection by 151.93, followed by sustained break of 145.06 resistance turned support will be the first sign that the third leg of the pattern has started. However, sustained break of 151.93 will confirm resumption of long term up trend.

