Daily Pivots: (S1) 148.63; (P) 149.24; (R1) 149.67; More…

USD/JPY’s recent rally resumed by breaking through 150.76 and intraday bias is back on the upside. Next target is 151.93 high. Break there will target 100% projection of 129.62 to 145.06 from 137.22 at 152.66. For now, break of 148.79 support is needed to indicate short term topping. Otherwise, outlook will stay bullish in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, immediate focus is now on 151.93 resistance (2022 high). Rejection by 151.93, followed by sustained break of 145.06 resistance turned support will argue that rise from 127.20 has completed, and turn outlook bearish for 137.22 support and below. However, sustained break of 151.93 will confirm resumption of long term up trend. Next target will be 61.8% projection of 102.58 to 151.93 from 127.20 at 157.69.