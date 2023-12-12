<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 145.12; (P) 145.85; (R1) 146.89; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY is turned neutral first with current retreat. Break of 144.80 minor support will suggest that rebound from 141.59 has completed at 146.58, after rejection by 55 4H EMA. Intraday bias will then be back on the downside for retesting 141.59 low. Overall outlook will stay bearish as long as 147.14 support turned resistance holds.



In the bigger picture, current fall from 151.89 is seen as the third leg of the corrective pattern from 151.93 (2022 high). Deeper decline would be seen through 38.2% retracement of 127.20 to 151.89 at 142.45 to 61.8% retracement at 136.63. This will now remain the favored as long as 147.14 support turned resistance holds.