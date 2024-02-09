Fri, Feb 09, 2024 @ 08:23 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookUSDJPY OutlookUSD/JPY Daily Outlook

USD/JPY Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 148.35; (P) 148.91; (R1) 149.89; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains on the upside for the moment. Current rise from 140.25 is in progress for retesting 151.89/93 key resistance zone. Decisive break there will confirm resumption of larger up trend. On the downside, below 147.62 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first. But near term outlook will remain cautiously bullish as long as 145.88 support holds.

In the bigger picture, fall from 151.89 is seen as a correction to the rally from 127.20, which might have completed at 140.25 already. Firm break of 151.89/93 resistance zone will confirm up trend resumption, and next target will be 61.8% projection of 127.20 to 151.89 from 140.25 at 155.50. This will now remain the favored case as long as 140.25 support holds.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Trading Sessions

8 Forex Terms: How Professional Forex Traders Speak

A Primer to Understanding Basic Chart Patterns

What is an AB=CD Pattern?

Fixed Or Moving Stop Losses

A Trade or a Gamble?

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.