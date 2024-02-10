USD/JPY Weekly Outlook

USD/JPY’s rally from 140.25 resumed by breaking through 148.79 last week. Initial bias remains on the upside for retesting 151.89/93 key resistance zone. Decisive break there will confirm resumption of larger up trend. For now, downside, outlook will remain cautiously bullish as long as 145.88 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, fall from 151.89 is seen as a correction to the rally from 127.20, which might have completed at 140.25 already. Firm break of 151.89/93 resistance zone will confirm up trend resumption, and next target will be 61.8% projection of 127.20 to 151.89 from 140.25 at 155.50. This will now remain the favored case as long as 140.25 support holds.

In the long term picture, as long as 125.85 resistance turned support holds (2015 high), up trend from 75.56 (2011 low) is still in favor to continue through 151.93 (2022 high) at a later stage.