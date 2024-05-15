Daily Pivots: (S1) 156.09; (P) 156.43; (R1) 156.78; More…

USD/JPY’s break of 155.25 minor support argues that rebound from 151.86 has completed already. Fall from 156.78 is seen as the third leg of the corrective pattern from 160.20 high. Intraday bias is back on the downside for 151.86 support and possibly below. On the upside, however, break of 156.78 will resume the rebound from 151.86 to 157.98 resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, a medium term top might be formed at 160.20. But as long as 150.87 resistance turned support holds, fall from there is seen as correcting rise from 150.25 only. However, decisive break of 150.87 will argue that larger correction is possibly underway, and target 146.47 support next.