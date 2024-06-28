Daily Pivots: (S1) 160.43; (P) 160.63; (R1) 160.98; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY is turned neutral again with current retreat. Some consolidations could be seen first and deeper pullback cannot be ruled out. But near term outlook will remain bullish as long as 157.70 resistance turned support holds. break of 161.27 will resume larger up trend to 161.8% projection of 151.86 to 157.70 from 154.53 at 163.97.

In the bigger picture, there is no sign of long term trend reversal yet. Further rally is expected as long as 151.86 support holds. Decisive break of 160.02 will target 100% projection of 127.20 to 151.89 from 140.25 at 164.94.