Daily Pivots: (S1) 160.36; (P) 160.82; (R1) 161.37; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains neutral for consolidations below 161.27. Downside of retreat should be contained by 158.71 support to bring another rally. Break of 161.27 will target 61.8% projection of 146.47 to 160.20 from 154.53 at 163.01.

In the bigger picture, long term up trend is still in progress. Further rise is expected as long as 154.53 support holds. Next target is 100% projection of 127.20 (2023 low) to 151.89 (2023 high) from 140.25 at 164.94.