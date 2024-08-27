Daily Pivots: (S1) 143.77; (P) 144.21; (R1) 144.98; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY stays mildly on the downside despite loss of momentum. Fall from 149.35 should target 141.67 low. Firm break there will resume the whole fall from 161.94 to 140.25 support next. On the upside, above 146.47 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But, risk will stay on the downside as long as 149.35 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, fall from 161.94 medium term top is seen as correcting whole up trend from 102.58 (2021 low). Deeper decline could be seen to 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26, which is close to 140.25 support. In any case, risk will stay on the downside as long as 55 W EMA (now at 149.38) holds. Nevertheless, firm break of 55 W EMA will suggest that the range for medium term corrective pattern is already set.