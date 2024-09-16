Daily Pivots: (S1) 140.08; (P) 140.99; (R1) 141.69; More…

Outlook in USD/JPY is unchanged and intraday bias stays on the downside. Some support could be seen from 139.26 fibonacci level to bring rebound. But outlook will remain bearish as long as 143.03 resistance holds. Decisive break of 139.26 would carry larger bearish implications, and target 61.8% projection of 161.94 to 141.67 from 149.35 at 136.82.

In the bigger picture, fall from 161.94 medium term top is seen as correcting whole up trend from 102.58 (2021 low). Deeper decline could be seen to 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26, which is close to 140.25 support. Strong support could be seen there to bring rebound. But in any case, risk will stay on the downside as long as 149.35 resistance holds. Sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.