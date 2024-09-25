Daily Pivots: (S1) 142.67; (P) 143.67; (R1) 144.23; More…

No change in USD/JPY’s outlook and further rise is still in favor with 141.73 minor support intact, despite loss of upside momentum as seen in 4H MACD. Rebound from 139.57 short term bottom should extend to 38.2% retracement of 161.94 to 139.57 at 148.11. On the downside, below 141.73 will turn bias to the downside for retesting 139.57 instead.

In the bigger picture, fall from 161.94 medium term top is seen as correcting whole up trend from 102.58 (2021 low). Strong support could be seen from 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 to contain downside, at least on first attempt. But in any case, risk will stay on the downside as long as 149.35 resistance holds. Sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.