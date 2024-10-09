Daily Pivots: (S1) 147.57; (P) 147.97; (R1) 148.61; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY stays neutral for the moment. More consolidations could be seen below 149.11 temporary top. But further rise is expected as long as 141.63 support holds. Rise from 139.57 is seen as the second leg of the corrective pattern from 161.94. Break of 149.35 resistance will target 61.8% retracement of 161.94 to 139.57 at 153.39 next.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low). The range of medium term consolidation should now be set between 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 and 161.94. Nevertheless, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.