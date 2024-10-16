Daily Pivots: (S1) 148.74; (P) 149.33; (R1) 149.80; More…

USD/JPY is staying in consolidation below 149.97 temporary top and intraday bias stays neutral. Further rally is expected with 146.48 resistance turned support intact. Above 149.97 will resume the rise from 139.57 to 61.8% retracement of 161.94 to 139.57 at 153.39 next. However, firm break of 146.48 will argue that such rebound has completed, and turn bias back to the downside for retesting 139.57 low.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low). The range of medium term consolidation should now be set between 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 and 161.94. Nevertheless, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.