Daily Pivots: (S1) 151.30; (P) 152.07; (R1) 152.58; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains neutral for consolidations below 153.18 temporary top. Further rise is in favor as long as 151.18 minor support holds. Decisive break of 61.8% retracement of 161.94 to 139.57 at 153.39 will extend the rally from 139.57 to retest 161.94 high. However, considering bearish divergence condition in 4H MACD, break of 151.18 will indicate short term topping, and turn bias to the downside for 55 D EMA (now at 148.01).

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low). The range of medium term consolidation should be set between 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 and 161.94. Nevertheless, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.