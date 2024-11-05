Daily Pivots: (S1) 151.59; (P) 152.08; (R1) 152.62; More…

USD/JPY is still bounded in consolidation below 153.87 and intraday bias stays neutral. Further rally is in favor with 151.44 support intact. Sustained trading above of 61.8% retracement of 161.94 to 139.57 at 153.39 will pave the way to retest 161.94 high. However, considering bearish divergence condition in 4H MACD, firm break of 151.44 will indicate short term topping, and turn bias back to the downside for 55 D EMA (now at 149.08).

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low). The range of medium term consolidation should be set between 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 and 161.94. Nevertheless, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.