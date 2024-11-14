Daily Pivots: (S1) 154.67; (P) 155.15; (R1) 155.95; More…

USD/JPY’s rally from 139.57 is still in progress and intraday bias stays on the upside. Next target is 61.8% projection of 141.63 to 153.87 from 151.27 at 158.8. On the downside, below 153.40 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral again first. But near term outlook will remain bullish as long as 151.27 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low). The range of medium term consolidation should be set between 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 and 161.94. Nevertheless, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.