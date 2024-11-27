Daily Pivots: (S1) 152.57; (P) 153.53; (R1) 154.07; More…

USD/JPY’s corrective fall from 156.74 is extending lower and intraday bias stays on the downside. Deeper fall should be seen to 38.2% retracement of 139.57 to 156.74 at 150.18, but strong support is expected there to bring rebound. On the upside, above 153.23 minor resistance will turn intraday bias back to the upside for retesting 156.74. However, decisive break of 150.18 will argue that whole rise from 139.57 could have completed, and bring deeper fall to 61.8% retracement at 146.12 next.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low). The range of medium term consolidation should be set between 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 and 161.94. Nevertheless, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.