Daily Pivots: (S1) 148.89; (P) 150.30; (R1) 151.13;

Further decline in USD/JPY is expected with 151.94 minor resistance intact, despite loss in downside momentum. Sustained trading below 38.2% retracement of 139.57 to 156.74 at 150.18 will argue that whole rise from 139.57 could have completed. Deeper fall should then be seen to 61.8% retracement at 146.12 next. On the upside, break of 151.94 will turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low). The range of medium term consolidation should be set between 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 and 161.94. Nevertheless, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.