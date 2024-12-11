Daily Pivots: (S1) 151.18; (P) 151.69; (R1) 152.47; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains mildly on the upside for the moment. Corrective pullback from 156.74 could have completed at 148.64, and larger rise from 139.57 might be still in progress. Further rally would be seen to retest 156.74 first. Firm break there will target 161.94 high next. For now, this will be the favored case as long as 148.64 support holds.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low). The range of medium term consolidation should be set between 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 and 161.94. Nevertheless, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.