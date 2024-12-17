Daily Pivots: (S1) 153.50; (P) 153.99; (R1) 154.65; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY is turned neutral with current retreat and some consolidations would be seen below 154.47 temporary top. Further rally is expected as long as 151.79 minor support holds. Above 154.47 will target a retest on 156.74 high first. Firm break there will resume whole rally from 139.57, and target 61.8% projection of 139.57 to 156.74 from 148.64 at 159.25 next. However, break of 151.79 will turn bias back to the downside for 148.64 support next.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low). The range of medium term consolidation should be set between 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 and 161.94. Nevertheless, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.