Daily Pivots: (S1) 157.49; (P) 157.74; (R1) 158.14; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY stays mildly on the upside despite weak momentum as seen in 4H MACD. Current rise from 139.57 is still in progress for 61.8% projection of 139.57 to 156.74 from 148.64 at 159.25 next. Firm break there will pave the way back to 161.94 high. On the downside, though, below 156.88 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral again.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low). The range of medium term consolidation should be set between 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 and 161.94. Nevertheless, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.