Daily Pivots: (S1) 156.69; (P) 157.27; (R1) 158.10; More…

No change in USD/JPY’s outlook as consolidation continues in tight range below 158.06. While another retreat cannot be ruled out, outlook will stay bullish as long as 55 D EMA (now at 153.34) holds. On the upside, above 158.06 will resume the rally from 139.57 to 61.8% projection of 139.57 to 156.74 from 148.64 at 159.25. Firm break there will pave the way back to 161.94 high.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low). The range of medium term consolidation should be set between 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 and 161.94. Nevertheless, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.