Daily Pivots: (S1) 155.17; (P) 155.88; (R1) 156.33; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains mildly on the downside as fall from 158.86 short term top is in progress. Sustained break of 55 D EMA (now at 154.61) will target 8.2% retracement of 139.57 to 158.86 at 151.49 next. Nevertheless, firm break of 156.67 resistance will argue that the pull back has completed, and turn bias back to the upside for retesting 158.86 high instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low). The range of medium term consolidation should be set between 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 and 161.94. Nevertheless, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.