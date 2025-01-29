Daily Pivots: (S1) 154.61; (P) 155.30; (R1) 156.21; More…

Outlook in USD/JPY remains unchanged and intraday bias stays neutral. On the upside, break of 156.74 resistance will indicate that fall from 158.86 has completed as a correction. Intraday bias will be back on the upside for 158.86 and above to resume the whole rally from 138.57. On the downside, below 153.70 will resume the fall from 158.86 to 38.2% retracement of 139.57 to 158.86 at 151.49.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low). The range of medium term consolidation should be set between 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 and 161.94. Nevertheless, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.