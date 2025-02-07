Daily Pivots: (S1) 150.83; (P) 151.86; (R1) 152.48; More…

USD/JPY is now pressing 38.2% retracement of 139.57 to 158.86 at 151.49 as fall from 158.86 extended. Strong bounce from current level will keep this decline as a correction, and retain near term bullishness. Firm break of 153.70 support turned resistance will turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound. However, sustained break of 151.49 will raise the chance of bearish reversal, and target 61.8% retracement at 146.32 next.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low). The range of medium term consolidation should be set between 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 and 161.94. Nevertheless, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.