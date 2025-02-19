Daily Pivots: (S1) 151.47; (P) 151.84; (R1) 152.45; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY stays neutral at this point. Attention remains on 38.2% retracement of 139.57 to 158.86 at 151.4. Strong rebound from there will maintain near term bullishness. On the upside, break of 154.79 will revive the case that correction from 158.86 has completed at 150.29. Further rise should be seen to retest 158.86 high. However, break of 150.92 and sustained trading below 151.49 will raise the chance of trend reversal, and target 148.64 support instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low). In case of another fall, strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 to bring rebound. However, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.