Daily Pivots: (S1) 148.89; (P) 149.42; (R1) 149.81; More…

No change in USD/JPY’s outlook for now. Recovery from 146.52 is seen as a corrective move. Upside should be limited by 150.92 support turned resistance. On the downside, below 148.22 minor support will bring retest of 146.52 low first. Sustained trading below 61.8% retracement of 139.57 to 158.86 at 146.32 will pave the way to 139.57 support. However, decisive break of 150.92 will dampen this bearish view and turn bias to the upside for 154.79 resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low), with fall from 158.86 as the third leg. Strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 to bring rebound. However, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.