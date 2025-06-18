Daily Pivots: (S1) 144.67; (P) 145.02; (R1) 145.65; More…

While USD/JPY’s rebound from 142.79 extended higher, upside is capped by 145.46 resistance. Intraday bias stays neutral for the moment. On the downside, break of 142.10 support will resume the fall from 148.64 to retest 139.87 low. On the upside, above 145.46 will turn bias to the upside for 146.27 first. Firm break there will target 148.64 resistance.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low), with fall from 158.86 as the third leg. Strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 to bring rebound. However, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.