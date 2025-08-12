Daily Pivots: (S1) 147.58; (P) 147.91; (R1) 148.48; More…

USD/JPY’s extended rebound and break of 148.07 resistance suggests that pullback from 150.90 has completed at 146.61 already. Intraday bias is back on the upside for retesting 150.90 first. Firm break there will resume the whole rally from 139.87 to 151.22 fibonacci level. For now, risk will stay on the upside as long as 146.61 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 (2024 high) are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low). Decisive break of 61.8% retracement of 158.86 to 139.87 at 151.22 will argue that it has already completed with three waves at 139.87. Larger up trend might then be ready to resume through 161.94 high. In case the corrective pattern extends with another fall, strong support is expected from 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 to bring rebound.