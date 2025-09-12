Daily Pivots: (S1) 146.75; (P) 147.47; (R1) 147.94; More…

Range trading continues in USD/JPY and intraday bias stays neutral at this point. Risk will stay on the downside as long as 149.12 resistance holds. Firm break of 146.20 will target 100% projection of 150.90 to 146.20 from 149.12 at 144.42. Also, sustained trading below 55 D EMA (now at 147.16) will argue that whole rebound from 139.87 has completed with three waves up to 150.90.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 (2024 high) are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low). Decisive break of 61.8% retracement of 158.86 to 139.87 at 151.22 will argue that it has already completed with three waves at 139.87. Larger up trend might then be ready to resume through 161.94 high. In case the corrective pattern extends with another fall, strong support is expected from 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 to bring rebound.