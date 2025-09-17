Daily Pivots: (S1) 145.98; (P) 146.76; (R1) 147.24; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY is back on the downside with breach of 146.29 support. Sustained trading below 146.29 will solidify the case that whole rebound from 139.87 has completed with three waves up to 150.90. Deeper decline should then be seen to 100% projection of 150.90 to 146.20 from 149.12 at 144.42. On the upside, above 147.25 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral again.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 (2024 high) are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low). Decisive break of 61.8% retracement of 158.86 to 139.87 at 151.22 will argue that it has already completed with three waves at 139.87. Larger up trend might then be ready to resume through 161.94 high. In case the corrective pattern extends with another fall, strong support is expected from 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 to bring rebound.