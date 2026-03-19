Daily Pivots: (S1) 159.00; (P) 159.46; (R1) 160.36; More…

USD/JPY’s break of 158.55 support suggests short term topping at 159.88 on bearish divergence condition in 4H MACD. intraday bias is back on the downside. Deeper pullback would be seen to 38.2% retracement of 152.25 to 159.88 at 156.96. For now, near term outlook will be neutral with risk on the downside as long as 159.88 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, outlook is unchanged that corrective pattern from 161.94 (2024 high) should have completed with three waves at 139.87. Larger up trend from 102.58 (2021 low) could be ready to resume through 161.94. This will remain the favored case as long as 55 W EMA (now at 152.70) holds. Firm break of 161.94 will pave the way to 61.8% projection of 102.58 to 161.94 from 139.87 at 176.75.