USD/JPY’s rally from 155.01 is still in progress and intraday bias stays on the upside. As this rise is viewed as the second leg of the corrective pattern from 160.71, strong resistance should emerge there to cap upside. Break of 159.08 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for 55 D EMA (now at 158.56) and below. However, decisive break of 160.71 will confirm up trend resumption. That should push USD/JPY through 161.94 to 100% projection of 152.25 to 160.71 from 155.01 at 163.47 next.

In the bigger picture, for now, corrective pattern from 161.94 (2024 high) is still seen as completed at 139.87. Rise from there is seen as resuming the long term up trend. So, break of 161.94 is expected at a later stage to resume the long term up trend. However, sustained break of 55 W EMA (now at 154.55) will dampen this view and bring deeper fall back towards 139.87 to extend the pattern from 161.94.