Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains on the upside at this point. Current up trend should target 100% projection of 152.25 to 160.71 from 155.01 at 163.47 next. On the downside, below 161.51 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral again first.

In the bigger picture, rise from 139.87 (2025 low) is seen as another rising leg of the long term up trend. Next target is 61.8% projection of 139.87 to 159.44 from 152.25 at 164.34. For now, outlook will remain bullish as long as 155.01 support holds, even in case of deep pullback.