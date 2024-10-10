Japan’s PPI rises 2.8% yoy in Sep, import prices tumble

Japan’s PPI rose by 2.8% yoy in September, a notable increase from the previous month’s 2.6% yoy and well above the market’s expectation of 2.3% yoy.

A significant development was the shift in import prices. Yen-based import price index dropped sharply by -2.6% yoy, turning negative for the first time in eight months. This is a stark reversal from the 10.7% yoy rise recorded as recently as July. Export prices also followed a similar downward trend, falling by -1.0% yoy after previously rising by 2.5% yoy.

On a month-over-month basis, PPI remained flat at 0.0% mom, while yen-based import price index decreased by -2.9% mom, and the export price index fell by -1.7% mom. The decline in both import and export prices reflects a combination of softer global demand and a stronger Yen.

Full Japan PPI release here.