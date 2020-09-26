As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended September 22, NET SHORT for USD Index futures increased -906 to 9 146 contracts. Speculative long positions dropped -1 424 contracts and short positions slipped -518 contracts. NET SHORT will likely shrink in the coming week amidst strong USD rebound. Concerning European currencies, NET LENGTH in EUR futures rose +12 246 contracts to 190 822. GBP futures’ NET LENGTH added +671 contracted to 2 964 for the week.

On safe-haven currencies, NET LENGTH on CHF futures rose +3 850 contracts to 15 916. NET LENGTH on JPY futures gained +6 692 contracts to 29 581. Concerning commodity currencies, AUD futures’ NET LENGTH added +120 to 16 339 contracts. Separately, NZD futures’ NET LENGTH gained +1 618 to 4 860 during the week. Meanwhile, NET SHORT for CAD futures rose +1 939 contracts to 18 882 contracts.

