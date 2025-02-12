Yen Weakens as US Yields Bounce, Markets Eye Trump’s Reciprocal Tariffs and US CPI

Yen struggled in the Asian session and stayed weak, with renewed selling pressure driven by a combination of rising US Treasury yields and ongoing concerns over trade policy developments. Market participants are still digesting the implications of US President Donald Trump’s decision to reintroduce tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, with Canada and the EU voicing strong opposition. Japan has now joined Australia in formally requesting an exemption, but there is little clarity on whether any exceptions will be granted. The focus has now shifted to Trump’s impending announcement of “reciprocal tariffs,” which he indicated would be unveiled either yesterday or today. Until the full scope of these measures is known, uncertainty in currency markets is likely to persist.

Meanwhile, Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony overnight reinforced expectations that the central bank is in no rush to adjust its policy stance. His remarks confirmed that the current pause in rate cuts could last for an extended period, particularly if inflation remains sticky. Fed funds futures continue to price in roughly 50% probability of a rate cut occurring in June, suggesting that market participants are still divided on the timing of Fed’s next move.

The upcoming release of US consumer inflation data will be a critical factor in shaping those expectations. Headline CPI is forecast to remain steady at 2.9%, while core CPI is projected to dip slightly from 3.2% to 3.1%. However, any upside surprise could further push expectations for rate cuts into the second half of the year.

In the currency markets, Sterling has emerged as the strongest performer so far this week, followed by Euro and Aussie. At the other end of the spectrum, Yen is the weakest major currency, Swiss franc and Kiwi are also underperforming. Dollar and Loonie are trading in a more mixed manner.

Technically, US 10-year Treasury yield has found strong support at 38.2% retracement of 3.603 to 4.809 at 4.348. The subsequent rebound has brought attention back to the 4.590 resistance. Firm break above this point would indicate that pullback from 4.809 has concluded, setting the stage for stronger rally to retest that high. Given the close correlation between US yields and USD/JPY, further bounce in Treasury yields could provide additional lift for the pair, pushing it back toward 158.86 high.

In Asia, at the time of writing, Nikkei is up 0.34%. Hong Kong HSI is up 1.34%. China Shanghai SSE is down -0.12%. Singapore Strait Times is down -0.09%. Japan 10-year JGB yield is up 0.025 at 1.341, at the highest level since 2011. Overnight, DOW rose 0.28%. S&P 500 rose 0.03%. NASDAQ fell -0.36%. 10-year yield rose 0.044 to 4.537.

Fed’s Williams: Current modestly restrictive policy well positioned to achieve dual mandate

New York Fed President John Williams stated in a speech overnight that policy remains “well positioned” to balance the dual mandate. He added that the current “modestly restrictive” policy is expected to support a gradual return to 2% inflation while maintaining economic growth and labor market resilience.

Nevertheless, Williams also acknowledged the high degree of uncertainty surrounding the economic outlook, particularly concerning fiscal, trade, immigration, and regulatory policies.

On the labor market, Williams noted that it has reached a “good balance” after a period of “unsustainably tight conditions” in prior years. He highlighted that wage growth has now aligned with productivity gains, which should keep inflationary pressures contained. He projected inflation at around 2.5% this year and expects it to reach the Fed’s 2% target “in coming years.”

Williams also forecasted that the unemployment rate would remain stable between 4% and 4.25% throughout the year, with GDP growth expected to hold around 2% both in 2025 and 2026.

ECB’s Schnabel: Europe must rethink export-driven model amid geopolitical fragmentation

ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel emphasized in a speech that while interest rate cuts could help “mitigate economic weakness”, they are not a cure-all for the deeper “structural crises” facing Eurozone.

She pointed to persistent issues such as high energy prices, declining competitiveness, and labor shortages, which continue to weigh on the region’s economic outlook.

Schnabel acknowledged the growing pressures facing Europe’s economy, particularly in light of Donald Trump’s return to the White House and his trade policies.

“The export-led growth model needs to be reconsidered in the face of this increasing geopolitical fragmentation,” she stated.

USD/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 151.90; (P) 152.25; (R1) 152.86; More…

Immediate focus is now on 153.70 support turned resistance as USD/JPY’s rebound from 150.92 extends. Firm break of 153.70 will argue that correction from 158.86 has already completed after drawing support from 38.2% retracement of 139.57 to 158.86 at 151.49. Such development will also keep the rally from 139.57 intact. Further rise should then be seen to retest 158.86 next. ON the downside, however, sustained trading below 151.49 will suggest that whole rise from 139.57 has completed, and bring deeper fall to 61.8% retracement at 146.32 next.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 161.94 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 102.58 (2021 low). In case of another fall, strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 161.94 at 139.26 to bring rebound. However, sustained break of 139.26 would open up deeper medium term decline to 61.8% retracement at 125.25.