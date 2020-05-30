According to the CFTC Commitments of Traders report for the week ended May 26, NET LENGTH for crude oil futures dropped -1 029 contracts to 542 574 for the week. Speculative long positions gained +9 217 contracts while shorts jumped +10 246 contracts. For refined oil products, NET LENGTH for gasoline dropped -1 950 contracts to 60 912, while NET LENGTH for heating oil futures increased +1 488 contracts to 2 635. NET SHORT for natural gas futures slipped -2 958 contracts to 58 177 contracts for the week.

Gold futures’s NET LENGTH declined -13 874 contracts to 237 914. Speculative long positions fell -7 246 contracts while shorts gained +6 628. Silver futures’ NET LENGTH gained +6 261 contracts to 37 189. For PGMs, NET LENGTH of Nymex platinum futures added +1 010 contracts to 23 023 while that for palladium added +75 contracts to 720.