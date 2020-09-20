According to the CFTC Commitments of Traders report for the week ended September 15, NET LENGTH for crude oil futures added +378 contracts to 449 744 for the week. Speculative long position rose +11 868 contracts, while shorts also gained +11 490 contracts. For refined oil products, NET LENGTH for gasoline decreased -1 918 contracts to 59 558, while NET LENGTH for heating oil futures dropped -193 contracts to 6 248. NET LENGTH in Natural Gas futures jumped +21 352 contracts to 50 843 for the week.

Gold futures’ NET LENGTH gained +4 504 contracts to 240 977. Speculative long positions gained +11 339 contracts while shorts added +3 835. Silver futures’ NET LENGTH added +8 985 contracts to 33 349. For PGMs, NET LENGTH of Nymex platinum futures rose 4 166 contracts to 19 437 while that for palladium added +314 contracts to 3 152.