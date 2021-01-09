Sat, Jan 09, 2021 @ 09:37 GMT
Home Action Insight Oil N' Gold CFTC Commitments of Traders - Gold and Silver Prices Corrected Sharply on...

CFTC Commitments of Traders – Gold and Silver Prices Corrected Sharply on Profit-taking

By ActionForex.com

According to the CFTC Commitments of Traders report for the week ended January 5, NET LENGTH for crude oil futures gained +6 918 contracts to 518 649 for the week. Speculative long position jumped +28 438 contracts, while shorts rose +21 520 contracts. For refined oil products, NET LENGTH for gasoline added +4 888 contracts to 83 759, while heating oil’s NET LENGTH dropped -2 840 contracts to 15 730. Natural Gas futures drifted to NET SHORT of 3 370 contracts for the week.

Gold futures’ NET LENGTH soared +10 446 contracts to 279 318 while silver futures’ NET LENGTH added +772 contracts to 55 551. Both precious metals slumped last week on profit-taking. We expect to see decline in lengths for the coming week.  For PGMs, NET LENGTH of Nymex platinum futures gained +1 793 contracts to 27 622 while that for palladium added +1 025 contracts to 3 739.


ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.