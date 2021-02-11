Thu, Feb 11, 2021 @ 02:13 GMT
Home Action Insight Oil N' Gold Oil Price Retreated as Gasoline Inventory Jumped Unexpectedly

Oil Price Retreated as Gasoline Inventory Jumped Unexpectedly

By ActionForex.com

The report from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that total crude oil and petroleum products (ex. SPR) stocks slumped -11.17 mmb to 1313.63 mmb in the week ended February 5. Crude oil inventory sank -6.65 mmb (consensus: +0.99 mmb) to 469.01 mmb. Stockpile decreased in 4 out of 5 PADDs. PADD 3 (Gulf Coast) alone saw -4.54 mmb decline in stockpile. Cushing stock dropped -0.66 mmb to 48.04 mmb. Utilization rate increased +0.7 percentage point to 83% while crude production added +0.1M bpd to 11M bpd for the week. Crude oil imports dropped -0.65M bpd to 5.86M bpd in the week.

Concerning refined oil product inventories, gasoline inventory rose +4.26 mmb to 256.41 mmb although demand added +1.12 to 7.86M bpd. The market had anticipated a +1.81 mmb increase in stockpile. Production gained +2.8% to 8.66M bpd while imports jumped +15.67% to 0.66M bpd during the week. Distillate stockpile dropped -1.73 mmb to 161.11 mmb. The market had anticipated a -0.79 mmb decrease. Demand increased +2.62% to 4.31M bpd. Production added +0.82% to 4.66 mmb while imports plunged -31.27% to 0.36M bpd during the week.

A day earlier, the industry-sponsored API estimated that crude oil inventory fell -3.5mmb. Gasoline stockpile rose +4.82 mmb, while that for distillate dropped -0.49 mmb.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.