Sun, Mar 14, 2021 @ 09:57 GMT
CFTC Commitments of Traders – Crude Oil Shorts Trimmed as Price Rallied Further

By ActionForex.com

According to the CFTC Commitments of Traders report for the week ended March 9, NET LENGTH for crude oil futures rallied +18 419 contracts to 537 438 for the week. Speculative long position gained +4 279 contracts, while shorts declined -14 140 contracts. For refined oil products, NET LENGTH for heating oil added +998 contracts to 6 041, while that for gasoline rose +4 449 contracts to 47 337. Natural gas futures drifted to NET SHORT of 42 contracts during the week.

Gold futures’ NET LENGTH slumped -14 475 contracts to 175 163 while silver futures’ NET LENGTH decreased -3 467 contracts to 36 149. For PGMs, NET LENGTH of Nymex platinum futures slipped -2 496 contracts to 28 037 while that for palladium dipped -307 contracts to 825.

