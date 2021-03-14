CFTC Commitments of Traders – Crude Oil Shorts Trimmed as Price Rallied Further

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

According to the CFTC Commitments of Traders report for the week ended March 9, NET LENGTH for crude oil futures rallied +18 419 contracts to 537 438 for the week. Speculative long position gained +4 279 contracts, while shorts declined -14 140 contracts. For refined oil products, NET LENGTH for heating oil added +998 contracts to 6 041, while that for gasoline rose +4 449 contracts to 47 337. Natural gas futures drifted to NET SHORT of 42 contracts during the week.

Gold futures’ NET LENGTH slumped -14 475 contracts to 175 163 while silver futures’ NET LENGTH decreased -3 467 contracts to 36 149. For PGMs, NET LENGTH of Nymex platinum futures slipped -2 496 contracts to 28 037 while that for palladium dipped -307 contracts to 825.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>