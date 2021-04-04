Sun, Apr 04, 2021 @ 06:24 GMT
CFTC Commitments of Traders - Bets on Crude Oil Trimmed on Both...

CFTC Commitments of Traders – Bets on Crude Oil Trimmed on Both Sides

By ActionForex.com

According to the CFTC Commitments of Traders report for the week ended March 30, NET LENGTH for crude oil futures jumped +8 255 contracts to 531 310 for the week. Speculative long position fell -11 857 contracts, while shorts declined -20 112 contracts. For refined oil products, NET LENGTH for heating oil dropped -1 152 contracts to 7 759, while that for gasoline slipped -144 contracts to 47 929. NET SHORT of natural gas futures increased +1 258 contracts to 37 884 during the week.

Gold futures’ NET LENGTH plunged -6 539 contracts to 167 528 while silver futures’ NET LENGTH fell -2 109 contracts to 28 970. For PGMs, NET LENGTH of Nymex platinum futures added +380 contracts to 30 606 while that for palladium slid -21 contracts to 2 343.

