CFTC Commitments of Traders – Bets on Crude Oil Trimmed on Both Sides

According to the CFTC Commitments of Traders report for the week ended March 30, NET LENGTH for crude oil futures jumped +8 255 contracts to 531 310 for the week. Speculative long position fell -11 857 contracts, while shorts declined -20 112 contracts. For refined oil products, NET LENGTH for heating oil dropped -1 152 contracts to 7 759, while that for gasoline slipped -144 contracts to 47 929. NET SHORT of natural gas futures increased +1 258 contracts to 37 884 during the week.

Gold futures’ NET LENGTH plunged -6 539 contracts to 167 528 while silver futures’ NET LENGTH fell -2 109 contracts to 28 970. For PGMs, NET LENGTH of Nymex platinum futures added +380 contracts to 30 606 while that for palladium slid -21 contracts to 2 343.