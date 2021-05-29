CFTC Commitments of Traders – Net Length for WTI Crude Trimmed as Price Approached Two Months’ High

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

According to the CFTC Commitments of Traders report for the week ended May 25, NET LENGTH for crude oil futures dropped-457 contracts to 475 490 for the week. Speculative long position rose +13 038 contracts, while shorts soared +13 495 contracts. For refined oil products, NET LENGTH for heating oil gained +2 404 contracts to 24 830, while that for gasoline fell -4 025 contracts to 53 368. NET SHORT of natural gas futures increased +7 276 contracts to 76 028 during the week.

Gold futures’ NET LENGTH jumped +15 753 contracts to 124 642 while silver futures’ NET LENGTH slipped -499 contracts to 50 482. For PGMs, NET LENGTH of Nymex platinum futures dropped -2 827 contracts to 22 987 while that for palladium slipped -644 contracts to 1 893.

