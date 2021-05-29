Sat, May 29, 2021 @ 16:59 GMT
CFTC Commitments of Traders – Net Length for WTI Crude Trimmed as Price Approached Two Months’ High

By ActionForex.com

According to the CFTC Commitments of Traders report for the week ended May 25, NET LENGTH for crude oil futures dropped-457 contracts to 475 490 for the week. Speculative long position rose +13 038 contracts, while shorts soared +13 495 contracts. For refined oil products, NET LENGTH for heating oil gained +2 404 contracts to 24 830, while that for gasoline fell -4 025 contracts to 53 368. NET SHORT of natural gas futures increased +7 276 contracts to 76 028 during the week.

Gold futures’ NET LENGTH jumped +15 753 contracts to 124 642 while silver futures’ NET LENGTH slipped -499 contracts to 50 482. For PGMs, NET LENGTH of Nymex platinum futures dropped -2 827 contracts to 22 987 while that for palladium slipped -644 contracts to 1 893.

