CFTC Commitments of Traders – Gold’s Net Length Slumped on USD Strength

According to the CFTC Commitments of Traders report for the week ended June 22 NET LENGTH for crude oil futures gained +2 205 contracts to 526 161 for the week. Speculative long position increased +5 615 contracts, while shorts added +3 410 contracts. For refined oil products, NET LENGTH for heating oil added +824 contracts to 24 219, while that for gasoline rose +7 915 contracts to 56 558. NET SHORT of natural gas futures slipped -2 598 contracts to 105 098 during the week.

Gold futures’ NET LENGTH slumped -25 822 contracts to 166 214 while silver futures’ NET LENGTH declined -12 193 contracts to 39 871. For PGMs, NET LENGTH of Nymex platinum futures fell -7 117 contracts to 12 940 while that for palladium dropped -1 331 contracts to 1 072.

