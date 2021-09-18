CFTC Commitments of Traders – Net Longs Increased in Crude Oil Futures on Supply Disruption Concerns

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

According to the CFTC Commitments of Traders report for the week ended September 14, NET LENGTH of crude oil futures rose +5 906 contracts to 355 064. Although Hurricane Nicholas receded, disruption to US Gulf crude output could take some time to recover. For refined oil products, NET LENGTH for heating oil declined -7 668 contracts to 29 991, while that for gasoline gained +2 114 contracts to 41 972. NET SHORT of natural gas futures soared +28 601 contracts to 148 579 during the week. Gold futures’ NET LENGTH gained +1 721 contracts to 207 760. Silver futures’ NET LENGTH dropped -1 880 contracts to 26 676. For PGMs, Nymex platinum futures drifted to NET SHORT of 1 067 contracts, while NET SHORT for palladium futures added +1 392 contracts of 1 727.

