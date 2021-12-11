Sat, Dec 11, 2021 @ 14:27 GMT
HomeAction InsightOil N' GoldCFTC Commitments of Traders - Traders Trimmed Long Position in Crude Oil....

CFTC Commitments of Traders – Traders Trimmed Long Position in Crude Oil. Rebound Triggered Profit-taking

By ActionForex.com

According to the CFTC Commitments of Traders report for the week ended December 7, NET LENGTH of crude oil futures slumped -20 002 contracts to 367 232. Speculative longs declined -19 277 contracts while shorts added +725 contracts. For refined oil products, NET LENGTH for heating oil dropped -2 628 contracts to 8 597, while that for gasoline gained +4 269 contracts to 49 883. NET SHORT of natural gas futures slipped -235 contracts to 132 443 during the week.

Gold futures’ NET LENGTH sank -8 675 contracts to 217 185. Silver futures’ NET LENGTH fell -8 601 contracts to 29 833. For PGMs,  NET LENGTH of Nymex platinum futures dropped -2 8586 contracts to 6 062, while NET SHORT for palladium futures dipped -242 contracts to 2 731.

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.