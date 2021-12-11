CFTC Commitments of Traders – Traders Trimmed Long Position in Crude Oil. Rebound Triggered Profit-taking

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

According to the CFTC Commitments of Traders report for the week ended December 7, NET LENGTH of crude oil futures slumped -20 002 contracts to 367 232. Speculative longs declined -19 277 contracts while shorts added +725 contracts. For refined oil products, NET LENGTH for heating oil dropped -2 628 contracts to 8 597, while that for gasoline gained +4 269 contracts to 49 883. NET SHORT of natural gas futures slipped -235 contracts to 132 443 during the week.

Gold futures’ NET LENGTH sank -8 675 contracts to 217 185. Silver futures’ NET LENGTH fell -8 601 contracts to 29 833. For PGMs, NET LENGTH of Nymex platinum futures dropped -2 8586 contracts to 6 062, while NET SHORT for palladium futures dipped -242 contracts to 2 731.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>