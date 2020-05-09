As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended May 5, NET LENGTH in USD Index added +337 contracts to 16 425. Speculative long positions dropped -1 556 contracts and short positions were down -1 893 contracts. Concerning European currencies, NET LENGTH in EUR futures fell -3 382 contracts to 76 299. NET SHORT for GBP futures gained +5 324 contracts to 12 005 for the week.

On safe-haven currencies, NET LENGTH on CHF futures added +2 215 contracts to 7 791. NET LENGTH on JPY futures dropped -5 112 contracts to 27 214. On commodity currencies, NET SHORT for AUD futures declined -4 286 contracts to 33 455. Speculative long positions added +1 805 contracts while shorts dropped -2 481 contracts. Separately, NET SHORT for NZD futures added +1 174 contracts to 14 953 during the week while NET SHORT for CAD futures rose +3 008 contracts to 32 052.