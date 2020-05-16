As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended May 12, NET LENGTH in USD Index added +25 contracts to 16 450. Speculative long positions dropped -757 contracts and short positions were down -782 contracts. Concerning European currencies, NET LENGTH in EUR futures gained +1 841 contracts to 78 140. NET SHORT for GBP futures gained 1 683 contracts to 13 688 for the week.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

On safe-haven currencies, NET LENGTH on CHF futures declined -1 143 contracts to 6 648. NET LENGTH on JPY futures gained +723 contracts to 27 937. On commodity currencies, NET SHORT for AUD futures increased +1 970 contracts to 35 425. Speculative long positions added +178 contracts while shorts gained +2 148 contracts. Separately, NET SHORT for NZD futures added +925 contracts to 15 878 during the week while NET SHORT for CAD futures increased +194 contracts to 32 246.