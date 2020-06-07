As suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended June 2, NET LENGTH in USD Index fell -6 541 contracts to 8 258. Speculative long positions decreased -3 162 contracts and short positions were up +3 379 contracts. Concerning European currencies, NET LENGTH in EUR futures rose +6 018 contracts to 81 240. NET SHORT for GBP futures soared +13 787 contracts to 36 044 for the week. On safe-haven currencies, NET LENGTH on CHF futures added +250 contracts to 8 989. NET LENGTH on JPY futures dropped -2 028 contracts to 32 579. On commodity currencies, NET SHORT for AUD futures increased +253 contracts to 40 791. Speculative long positions increased +1 041 contracts while shorts gained +1 294 contracts. Separately, NET SHORT for NZD futures dropped -2 120 contracts to 12 923 during the week while NET SHORT for CAD futures decreased -816 contracts to 33 138.